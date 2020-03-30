UC medical students assist seniors amidst COVID-19

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A group of about 40 medical students are part of a service program known as “Cincinnati + NKY COVID-19 Match” aimed at connecting volunteers with individuals at severe risk of developing coronavirus and in need of someone to pick up groceries, medications or deliver meals.
Third-year UC medical students Cassandra Schoborg and Tommy Daley spearheaded the effort, according to the university.
“My mom was telling me how it would be really bad right now if we didn’t live in the area and couldn’t help my grandma,” Schoborg said. “There are plenty of people who are stuck in their homes or should be in their home at this time so they aren’t getting sick.”
She then discussed her worries with Daley, and the two researched other communities and found programs assisting individuals at risk of coronavirus including one in Louisville, which they contacted and used as a model.
“We were talking to an organizer in Louisville, and she encouraged us to get a program going here as well,” Schoborg told the school. “Our name is modeled after their name.”
Schoborg reached out to her friend Claude Rogers, who helped set up a website to attract volunteers and participants for the program.
They then reached out to nonprofit organizations and churches in hopes of attracting more volunteers.
While medical students form the core of the program it also is open to community members and has gained about three dozen volunteers not affiliated with UC.
For individuals wanting more information, reach out to cincinnatimatch@gmail.com or call 513-327-8583.
