WATCH LIVE: Gov. DeWine, health director gives update on state’s coronavirus response

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted, and Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton, M.D. MPH will give an update on the status of the coronavirus and the state’s response.
They are scheduled to speak at 2 p.m.
In Ohio there are 39 confirmed deaths, 1,933 confirmed cases, 475 hospitalized and 27,275 people tested, DeWine said.
On Monday, DeWine extended the closure of all K-12 schools to May 1.
“We will reevaluate as we get closer to that date,” he said.
He requested all hospitals to send COVID-19 samples, when someone is tested, to a place that does quick testing or the Ohio Department of Health.
The Ohio Department of Health can get test results back within a matter of hours," DeWine said. “The private labs do good work, but they are behind - ODH is not.”
Dr. Amy Acton said the peak could be in a few weeks.
“We still see that our peak is going to be in a couple of weeks - maybe mid-late April. Depending on how successful we are with social distancing, we may push that out further,” she said.
According to Acton, they are working to double the current PPE needed in hospitals. She said they need all of the increased equipment, staff and locations they can get.
“No hospital system in this world has ever faced what we’re facing now. Our planning will go through the surge and after the surge. We are learning a lot as we go through this,” Acton said.
The FDA gave full approval late Sunday night to technology developed in Ohio that would allow hospitals to sterilize face masks used by frontline healthcare workers fighting COVID-19.
The agency gave only partial approval Friday, prompting Gov. DeWine to speak out against the decision, after which he took the matter to President Trump.
Created by Columbus-based Battelle Memorial Institute, the new tech, placed inside sterilization machines, can sterilize up to 80,000 face masks every day -- masks that are in short supply nationwide.
The CEO of Battelle Memorial Institute, Lewis Von Thaer, says the sterilized masks can be used up to 20 times.
Here’s of a breakdown of cases in Greater Cincinnati counties:
- Hamilton: 101
- Butler: 30
- Clermont: 9
- Warren: 20
- Clinton: 3
- Highland: 1
