WATCH LIVE: Hamilton Co. officials discuss 911 calls, protocols for EMS runs

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Andrew Knapp, Director of Hamilton County 911 Communications Center, Paul M. Gallo, Assistant Fire Chief, Reading Fire Department, and Dr. Bentley Woods Curry will discuss 911 calls and new protocols for EMS runs.
They are scheduled to speak at 10 a.m.
In Ohio there are 29 confirmed deaths, 1,653 confirmed cases, 403 hospitalized and 24,376 people tested, Governor Mike DeWine said.
“As you can tell we are on the upside of the curve, remember our efforts are attempting to flatten the curve. We’re clearly heading on the upside of the curve," Hamilton County Commission President Denise Driehaus said.
Nick Crossley, Director of the Hamilton County Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, said preparing for an increased case load is bringing a greater need for PPE and is calling on the community to help donate.
The specific needs is N95 masks, surgical masks, disposable splash gown and exam gloves.
If you have any PPE items you would like to donate, you’re asked to call 513-263-8200.
Driehaus said if you see violations of the stay-at-home order, contact the Health Department at 513-946-7847 so they can follow up and check on the facility.
President Donald Trump extended federal guidelines recommending that Americans stay home for another 30 days until the end of April to slow the spread of the virus. The turnabout came after Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said up to 200,000 Americans could die and millions become infected if lockdowns and social distancing did not continue.
