Health officials plead Butler Co. church to halt mass gatherings. Is a court battle next?

“The director of health, the board of health of a general or city health district, or any person charged with enforcing the rules of the department of health (...) may petition the court of common pleas for injunctive or other appropriate relief requiring any person violating a rule adopted by or any order issued by the director of health under this chapter to comply with such rule or order. The court of common pleas of the county in which the offense is alleged to be occurring may grant such injunctive or other appropriate relief as the equities of the case require."