County-by-County COVID-19 tracker

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Gray Television InvestigateTV team is updating this county-by-county map multiple times every day to illustrate the number of COVID-19 cases in each county in the United States per capita.
The map provides context comparing the number of confirmed cases in individual counties to the population of that county, revealing hot spots that might not otherwise be obvious.
Hover over any county to see the numbers. The map is shaded to show the concentration of confirmed COVID-19 cases relative to the population in that county.
The data is pulled from Johns Hopkins University.
The Ohio Department of Health also has a live-updated dashboard on confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths in the sate.
The State of Ohio COVID-19 Dashboard displays the most recent preliminary data reported to the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) about cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Ohio by selected demographics and county of residence.
