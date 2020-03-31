Court to Cincinnati-area school district: Stop arming staff without police-level training

“We are disappointed in the split decision issued by the Twelfth District Court of Appeals. We are pleased, however, that Judge Powell, the Governor (when he was Attorney General), and the current Attorney General agreed that the Madison Local Schools’ Board of Education policy was lawful. The Board has always done, and will continue to do, what is in the best interest of our community. Our primary concern has been and continues to be the safety of our students, and what works for our community may not work for others. While this policy has received a substantial amount of attention, it is just one of the many steps that the District has taken to ensure student safety. We are considering and exploring all of our options moving forward, including, if necessary, asking the Ohio Supreme Court to intervene.”