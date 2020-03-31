CVG employee tests positive for COVID-19

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - A badgeholder at CVG International Airport has tested positive for COVID-19, according to an airport spokesperson.
Airport officials received word of the positive test Tuesday.
“I send this individual my sincere best wishes for a speedy and full recovery,” CVG CEO Candace McGraw said. “I want to reiterate my thanks to all of the dedicated employees at the CVG campus who continue to report for duty to ensure our airport remains operational, clean and safe for those who have a need to travel.”
The person was last working at CVG’s Terminal facilities and Concourse A during the overnight hours of March 22-23, the spokesperson says, and steps have been taken to restrict access to and deep clean those areas where the person worked.
The spokesperson adds the person did not have prolonged close contact with passengers and that employees with whom he or she may have had contact have been notified.
“Employees and passengers should know that the general risk of exposure to COVID-19 while working or transiting through CVG remains very low,” the spokesperson said.
According to airport officials, the airport is following protocols issued by public health authorities for proper passenger screening in the absence of enhanced passenger screening guidelines from the CDC.
Passengers are encouraged to practice good hygiene and must practice social distancing while transiting through CVG. Hand sanitizer and sanitary wipes are provided throughout the airport.
Airport staff regularly and thoroughly cleans all airport facilities, especially heavily trafficked areas, airport officials say, and regular “deep cleanings” are ongoing.
Being classified as essential infrastructure, the airport remains open and operational during Kentucky’s COVID-19 pandemic response, with air cargo operators working to maintain supply chains.
Visit CVG’s website for more information on its COVID-19 response.
