Diocese of Covington announces plans for online Easter services

COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - The Diocese of Covington is adjusting its schedule for Easter to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Services for Easter, Holy Thursday, Good Friday, Easter Vigil and Easter Sunday Mass will all be livestreamed by the diocese on their websites.
“This Holy Week and Easter will be unlike any most of us have celebrated in the past. Yet, we do what needs to be done to keep everyone safe and at the same time to provide some way for all our faithful to participate, albeit virtually, in the Holy Week and Easter Sunday Services.”
The services are taking place at their Cathedral Basilica.
Easter Sunday is April 12.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.