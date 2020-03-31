Family grieving after six siblings killed in Indiana house fire

SWITZERLAND CO., Ind. (FOX19) - An Indiana family is grieving after six of their loved ones were killed early Saturday in a house fire.
The Switzerland County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a house fire around 3 a.m. in the 9000 block of Lewis Drive in Vevay.
The six victims were identified by the Switzerland County Coroner’s Office as:
- Paige Allison Marie Ridener, 25
- James Samuel “Sam” Ridener, 15
- Jordan Thomas Ridener, 13
- Joshua Austin Ridener, 12
- Emilee Alyssa Ridener, 11
- Elizabeth Grace Ridener, 10
“There are no words to express the hole that has formed in the hearts of our family members as a result of this tragic loss of six innocent young lives,” the family said in a statement.
Though their lives took different paths, all six would eventually adopted by Lisa and Darwin Ridener.
Paige, who was the big sister to her siblings, became part of the Ridener family in 2007 and was legally adopted in 2010.
Her family says she took every chance she got to be with her brothers and sisters, which included a recent return home.
Two weeks ago, the family says Paige came back to Switzerland County from Louisville to help take care of her siblings.
“She [Paige] heroically passed away in one final act of selflessness, by bravely attempting to save those she loved,” the Ridener’s statement said.
In July 2010, the three boys - James, Jordan, and Joshua - would be adopted by Lisa and Darwin to join the Ridener household.
The two youngest girls, Emilee and Elizabeth, were separated from their siblings at first when they were put in different foster homes.
Emilee and Elizabeth were finally able to join their siblings in 2011 in the Ridener house and were officially adopted by Lisa and Darwin in 2013.
“We have found solace and comfort in the overwhelming love and support that Switzerland County residents, as well as the surrounding Tri-State communities, have shared with our family during this difficult time,” the family statement read.
The cause of the fire and the cause of the deaths has not been determined, ISP says, though it adds foul play is not suspected at this time.
An investigation by ISP, the Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office, and the Switzerland County Coroner’s Office is ongoing.
