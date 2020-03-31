First COVID-19 death in Butler County reported by city official

BUTLER CO., Ohio (FOX19) - A man in his 80s from Hamilton, Ohio has died from the coronavirus, says a City of Hamilton official; Making this Butler County’s first COVID-19 death.
An 86-year-old man died on Sunday, March 29 from the coronavirus, according to the city’s Director of Strategy and Information Brandon Saurber.
The day before his death, Hamilton Fire Department members transported the man from his home to the hospital where he was tested, Saurber said.
Tests came back on Monday showing a positive result for COVID-19.
As for the four Hamilton Fire Department members, who brought the man to the hospital, Saurber says they will be quarantined for 14 days.
The Butler County Sheriff’s Office will give an update at 1:30 p.m. regarding the coronavirus in the county.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.