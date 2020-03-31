Here is how the $2.2 trillion rescue package can help you

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - It’s clear now the U.S. is facing two crises at this time, the health pandemic of COVID-19 and the economic downturn as many companies are slowing down.
Tens of thousands of Ohioans are filing for unemployment and Friday’s rescue bill of $2.2 trillion is aimed towards helping the economy, health care systems, the unemployed and businesses.
FOX19 NOW spoke with Senator Rob Portman on how the rescue bill could impact individuals, families and businesses in Greater Cincinnati.
Part of the money is earmarked for small businesses. The Small Business Administration is working with 1,800 approved lenders that process small business loans with the Paycheck Protection Program.
Small business owners should first contact their bank to see if it is an SBA-approved lender. The loan can turn into a grant if specific guidelines are met with the loan.
If a bank is not an SBA-approved lender, businesses can contact the SBA to find one.
In an effort to soften the financial effects of the pandemic, the federal government committed to a portion of the economic package that includes payments of up to $1,200 to US taxpayers. Your check is expected to arrive within three weeks -- assuming you’re eligible for the entire payment.
It’s expected 90% of Americans will receive some amount, but not everyone will receive the complete payment and some won’t receive a stimulus check at all.
Here is how it works. The amount you’ll receive will depend on your total income in 2019 or 2018. If you qualify, you’ll receive one payment.
- If you’re a single US resident and have an adjusted gross income of less than $99,000.
- If you file as the head of a household and earn under $146,500.
- If you file jointly without children and earn less than $198,000.
You do not have to apply for the check. The IRS will handle eligibility and distribution. Here is how Rob Portman explains it:
Portman Donation
Senator Rob Portman said he is donating two months of his Senate salary, roughly $29,000, to organizations helping to fight the pandemic in Ohio. The Republican said he wants to help individuals and businesses struggling to stay financially afloat.
Portman will donate the money among five regional groups; the Cleveland Foundation COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund, the Columbus Foundation Emergency Response Fund, the United Way and Greater Cincinnati Foundation local nonprofit fund, the Southeast Ohio Food Bank and the Greater Toledo Community Foundation COVID-19 Response.
