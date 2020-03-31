Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Some baseball players are concerned about the increased potential for injuries under whatever parameters the sport and its union come up with for scheduling games once the coronavirus pandemic subsides. Among the issues are how many off-days are salvaged in 2020, how many times teams are told to play in any given week and how 2021 could be affected if there is a shorter-than-usual offseason. No one knows for sure when baseball and other suspended sports will resume. MLB and its players are hoping to complete initial discussions on how to adjust scheduling by April 10.
BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — ESPN will air NBA doubleheaders on Wednesday nights during April showcasing key NBA Finals games. The doubleheaders begin this week with two games from the 2016 NBA Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors, where the Cavaliers became the first team in league history to rally from a 3-1 deficit to win the title. The final two games from Miami's 2013 title run will run April 8. The rest of the month will feature the clinching games from the Lakers' titles in 2009 and ‘10, Boston’s 2008 championship run and the final games for Shaquille O'Neal with the Lakers and LeBron James with the Miami Heat.