Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Some baseball players are concerned about the increased potential for injuries under whatever parameters the sport and its union come up with for scheduling games once the coronavirus pandemic subsides. Among the issues are how many off-days are salvaged in 2020, how many times teams are told to play in any given week and how 2021 could be affected if there is a shorter-than-usual offseason. No one knows for sure when baseball and other suspended sports will resume. MLB and its players are hoping to complete initial discussions on how to adjust scheduling by April 10.