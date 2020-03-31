Husband now charged in Clermont Co. animal neglect/hoarding case

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -
A husband and wife now face charges in an animal neglect/hoarding case in Clermont County.
Court records show that Lyle Fluhart now faces 17 charges in the case. Among them, 10 counts of cruelty to a companion animal. 7 charges of cruelty to an animal.
Lyle’s wife, Carolyn FLuhart was originally charged with 10 counts of cruelty to a companion animal in this case.
She now faces the same 17 counts her husband is charged with.
Carolyn could’ve faced 60 counts, but animal advocates & prosecutors previously told FOX 19 they went for what they knew would stick..the harshest charges involving almost a dozen dogs that were found dead on their property.
Clermont County animal advocates called this "one of the worst conditions " they’ve witnessed.
In January, dozens of animals were found in a state of neglect in an apparent hoarding situation at a home in Bethel, local rescue officials said.
An estimated 50 animals, including two dead dogs, were found in various locations within and outside of the home, according to Meaghan Colville, a program director with the Clermont Animal CARE Humane Society. The exact location of the home has not been released.
The dogs are doing much better now. Many have been adopted.
“We want justice for these dogs, I mean, the conditions they were living in. The fact that two of them were dead and we didn’t get there in time. It really stuck with us. We just want to make sure these animals get justice and that the people who lived in this home can’t do this again to any more animals.” said Coleville.
Carolyn Fluhart is due in court on May 19th. A date for her husband, Lyle has not yet been set.
