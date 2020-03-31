Indiana coronavirus: 14 more deaths, 2,159 total cases

INDIANAPOLIS (FOX19) - An 374 additional Indiana residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19 for a total of 2,159 confirmed cases, and 14 more deaths were reported, bringing the number of Hoosiers who have succumbed to the disease 49, Indiana health officials said Tuesday.
To date, 13,373 tests have been reported to the Indiana State Health Department, up from 11,658 on Monday.
Marion County had the most new cases, at 170, while Lake County had 50, Johnson County had 20, Hamilton County had 16, St. Joseph County had 13 and Hendricks County had 11.
Additional updates on the state’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak may be provided later today.
The complete list of counties with cases is included in the ISDH COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov
