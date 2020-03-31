Police issue statewide alert issued for missing Ohio man

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Police have issued a statewide alert for a man reported missing from his home in Franklin County, Ohio.
Frank Jones, 82, was last seen driving away from his home on Kenview Road South in the city of Columbus Tuesday at 12:30 a.m.
He was reportedly wearing a brown shirt and khaki pants.
Police describe Jones as 6′6″, 220 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.
He is believed to be in a black 2011 Saab 9-5 with a license plate 674YTZ.
If you see Jones or the car you’re urged to call 911. You can also call 1-866-693-9171 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.
