Some Tri-State residents reporting significant hike in water bills

NORWOOD, Ohio (FOX19) - Some Norwood residents say they’re seeing an alarming increase in their water bills.
Katie Ellis says she’s been living in Norwood for nine years and has never had a water bill as high as the most recent one, which came in at more than $700.
“Our last one was $352," Ellis said. "Before that, it was about $330, and this new one is $719, so it’s double, and there is no way that that is accurate.”
Norwood’s Safety Service Director John Patrick Murphy says the city’s water bills go out quarterly. He adds the city is aware of the hike and offers a few reasons some people are experiencing a significant them now.
For one, Norwood city employees are not allowed to enter any homes as a precaution against COVID-19.
Murphy also says the two people who work in the water department are currently working apart for the same reason, so they might not be able to answer every call.
Finally, Murphy says the person who reads meters across the city recently had surgery, so two other city employees hand-delivered bills to certain groups of residents asking them to read their own meter and mail a blue card back with the information.
If that blue card wasn’t filled out, the bills are estimated.
Estimated wrongly, according to Ellis.
“My $700 almost gave me a heart attack," she said, “so I can only imagine what other people are going through.”
She continued: “This isn’t going to be something I can just go online and be like, ‘Oh let’s pay this now.’ This could take to our next bill or two to pay, which is going to put us behind, which I don’t like to be.”
City officials also say they know this is probably very inconvenient for some people, but they’re asking people to pay the amount shown on their bill.
The officials also say it can and will be adjusted at a later time to reflect what it should be.
They add if the bill is not paid, that could result in a $25 fee.
