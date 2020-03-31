Two Jane Doe cases identified after more than 20 years

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) - A pair of families can now have closure after authorities were able to identify two women who were found in the late 1990s.
The women were identified as Karen Frank, 52, and Turina Jefferies, 32, by the Franklin County Coroner’s Office and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI), Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced Tuesday.
Frank, who officials say is thought to have died from natural causes, was found on Nov. 11, 1999 outside of a restaurant on East Broad Street in Columbus.
In May of 1998, a female’s body was found on Hardy Parkway Street in Columbus. On Tuesday, Ohio AG Yost and Dr. Anahi Ortiz identified that female as Jefferies.
“For about 20 years these women have been unidentified and through re-evaluation of their cases and collaboration with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office Bureau of Identification and Investigation, we have been able to identify both Jane Doe(s), as Turina Jeffries and Karen Frank,” Dr. Ortiz said. “Inquiries were sent through NamUs across the State of Ohio and the United States regarding other missing females, who matched the description of both women in hopes of learning their identity. We have been able to provide closure to their families.”
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.