Two Jane Doe cases identified after more than 20 years

“For about 20 years these women have been unidentified and through re-evaluation of their cases and collaboration with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office Bureau of Identification and Investigation, we have been able to identify both Jane Doe(s), as Turina Jeffries and Karen Frank,” Dr. Ortiz said. “Inquiries were sent through NamUs across the State of Ohio and the United States regarding other missing females, who matched the description of both women in hopes of learning their identity. We have been able to provide closure to their families.”