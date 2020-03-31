Warming up by the second half of the week

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The good news we stay mainly dry over the next week, with just a chance of a sprinkle or shower late Tuesday evening.
Temperatures will remain below normal Tuesday and Wednesday before we warm it up on the second half of the week.
Look for a daytime high of 48 Tuesday with a high of 54 on Wednesday, our normal high is 59 degrees.
We will warm it up with more sunshine by Thursday into the weekend, with highs in the low to mid 60′s.
Our next real chance for rain will arrive later on Monday, with showers.
