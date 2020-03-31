Kentucky governor announces largest one-day increase in coronavirus cases; 41 confirmed in NKY

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX19) - “This is a tough day for us on all fronts,” Governor Andy Beshear said before he announced Kentucky’s largest one-day increase of new coronavirus cases.
114 new COVID-19 cases and seven new deaths were announced on Tuesday by the governor.
Of the 114, three come from Northern Kentucky.
Northern Kentucky Health says they now have 41 confirmed coronavirus cases throughout four counties:
- Kenton County - 22 cases
- Campbell County - 9 cases
- Boone County - 9 cases
- Grant County - 1 case
Overall, Kentucky has reported 594 coronavirus cases and a total of 18 deaths, according to the governor.
NKY Health announced shortly after the governor’s update an 80-year-old from Campbell County is amongst the 18 total deaths.
The 80-year-old, who had multiple underlying health issues, is now the third coronavirus death in the area, according to NKY Health.
Even though Tuesday saw the largest number of new cases in Kentucky, Gov. Beshear did offer some words of encouragement.
“We cannot let a bad day like this get us down,” the governor expressed.
Department of Public Health Commissioner Doctor Steve Stack echoed those words from the governor when he explained that a “vast majority of us are going to be fine.”
However, Stack did emphasize the seriousness we need to have about the coronavirus pandemic.
“This is not a game; this is for real,” Stack stated.
While this does need to taken seriously, Stack said not just anyone needs to be wearing a mask while out in public.
Stack said people, who are not sick and overall healthy, should not be wearing masks because it takes them away from those who need them the most.
Also on Wednesday, the governor announced some new executive orders.
One of the orders he signed was the expansion of childcare for grocery store employees.
Governor Beshear said people working at grocery stores are vital, like our first responders, and need to have the same available childcare options.
Additionally, the governor signed an order allowing local, county and state-level governments to rehire retired police officers, firefighters, EMS, and correctional officers with no penalty to their retirement.
The governor also talked about the executive order he signed Monday which limits the travel for Kentucky residents to other states.
According to Gov. Beshear, no one should be coming into Kentucky from another state just for visitation.
