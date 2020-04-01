Cincinnati Children’s Hospital needs PPE donations

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Officials at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center say they need critical personal protective equipment (PPE) to keep their staff safe and healthy.
All donated items must be unopened, unused, and latex-free.
Items in need include:
- Healthcare gloves
- Gowns
- Facemasks
- Face shields
- Hand Sanitizer
- N95 Masks
- Safety Glasses / Goggles
- Disinfectant wipes
- Facial Tissues
To donate, please email giftinkind@cchmc.org or visit their website at www.cincinnatichildrens.org/giftinkind.
