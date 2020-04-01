Cincinnati Zoo sharing its blooms despite closure

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden wants to make sure people get to enjoy the beautiful April blooms, despite the zoo’s closure.
Some of the blooms will be delivered to hospitals and nursing homes.
The first delivery was to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center Wednesday morning.
Taking the necessary precautions, the hospital was expecting the delivery, the flowers were dropped at the front door and none of the zoo personnel went inside.
“It’s so beautiful at the Zoo in April. Too beautiful not to be shared with the thousands of people who would usually be here to see and smell tulips up close,” said Cincinnati Zoo Director Thane Maynard. “We can’t bring the smells of the garden to people at home, but we will host virtual garden tours to share the beauty of the blooms with people everywhere. Our horticulture team is also cutting flowers so they can be delivered to hospital workers and nursing home residents.”
The peak bloom of more than 100,000 tulips at the zoo is expected to happen around Easter, but you’ll still be able to see it.
Zoo Horticulture Director Stephen Foltz will lead a live tour around the garden for a special Home Safari on April 11 at 3pm on Facebook
