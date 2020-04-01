Cincinnati Zoo sharing its blooms despite closure

“It’s so beautiful at the Zoo in April. Too beautiful not to be shared with the thousands of people who would usually be here to see and smell tulips up close,” said Cincinnati Zoo Director Thane Maynard. “We can’t bring the smells of the garden to people at home, but we will host virtual garden tours to share the beauty of the blooms with people everywhere. Our horticulture team is also cutting flowers so they can be delivered to hospital workers and nursing home residents.”