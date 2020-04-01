Clouds break slowly on Wednesday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The good news after a cloudy Tuesday, we can expect more sunshine over the coming days into the weekend.
Wednesday the sky will clear with partly cloudy skies by the afternoon. Look for a daytime high of 54 degrees.
Dry weather with cool to chilly mornings and warming afternoons are in the forecast into the weekend. Look for daytime highs in the low 60s Thursday and then mid 60s for your weekend.
Right now I have is a dry for the weekend with our next chance of rain by Monday evening.
