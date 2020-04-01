Could you be arrested for violating the stay-at-home order? In some parts of the Tri-State, yes.

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - People living in Clermont County’s Miami Township could be arrested for violating Gov. Mike DeWine’s order on social distancing in public parks.
According to Police Chief Mike Mills, anyone who violates the order could be summoned for a misdemeanor of the second degree if they are found not complying with the order in parks.
Still, the chief also said the department is working on the premise of giving everyone a warning, and only their second incident would cause the criminal summons.
“There’s the stay-at-home order, and it’s meant to keep people in small groups and not continue to spread it,” said Mills, who added the department’s goal is not to arrest anyone, simply to get everyone to comply.
On Tuesday, Miami Township police posted on social media people can call 513-732-2231 if they see someone violating the social distancing order at one of the parks.
Mills says officers have been getting continuous complaints of groups of people gathering in public.
To reduce the amount of people gathering, basketball rims have been taken down and playground areas have been roped off at public parks in Miami Township.
Other cities around the Tri-State have done the same.
However, according to Mills, people can still use the fields as long as they’re following the governor’s orders. Mills asks people using the fields to keep it to groups of fewer than 10 people who are practicing social distancing.
“Obviously, if a family goes out and you have four, five, six people from the same family playing baseball or soccer, that’s okay,” said Mills. “We’re just wanting to help everybody obviously get through this. Our goal is not to arrest anyone who’s violating the governor’s act. We are encouraging people to follow it.”
