County health officials release list of possible virus exposure locations

DEARBORN COUNTY, In. (FOX19) - The Dearborn County Health Department has released an extensive list of places, many of them in Ohio and Kentucky, where people may have been exposed to COVID-19.
The list appears to be an attempt at contact-tracing as the county deals with an expanding number of cases and Indiana as a whole struggles to contain the outbreak that has now infected 2,159 people and claimed 49 lives.
If you have been to one of the locations, you should self-monitor for symptoms.
“This is an evolving situation and this list is the initial investigative locales for potential exposure," the health department said on Facebook, adding the list will be updated as new information is obtained and the 14-day windows for symptoms to show pass at each location.
The locations are as follows, preceded by the date an infected person reportedly visited them:
3/07 Gun Raffle Event in Batesville, IN
3/09-3/24 Amazon Warehouse in Florence, KY
3/13 GE Family Wellness Center in Cincinnati, OH
3/14 CMHC Ludlow Hill Apartments in Lawrenceburg, IN
3/14 Christ Hospital ER in Cincinnati, OH
3/15 CMHC Ludlow Hill Apartments in Lawrenceburg, IN
3/16 CMHC Ludlow Hill Apartments in Lawrenceburg, IN
3/18 Ulta Beauty Studio in Newport, KY
3/18 Highpoint Health ER in Lawrenceburg, IN
3/18 Concentra Occupational Health in Erlanger, KY
3/19 Bass Pro Shop at Forest Fair Mall, OH
3/22 CMHC Ludlow Hill Apartments in Lawrenceburg, IN
3/22 PAC Center ER in Harrison, OH
3/23 Concentra Occupational Health in Erlanger, K
Y3/24 Concentra Occupational Health in Erlanger, KY
3/26 St Elizabeth Urgent Care in Greendale, IN
3/26 Harrison Urgent Care in Harrison OH
3/26 Accudoc Urgent Care in Batesville, IN
3/27 Kroger in Batesville, IN
3/27 Accudoc Urgent Care in Batesville, IN
