CPS to begin remote learning during extended school clousures

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati Public Schools will start a remote program for students to continue learning while its buildings stay closed through May 1.
CPS Superintendent Laura Mitchell announced the decision following Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s order to extend school closings.
Superintendent Mitchell says CPS will launch a Remote Learning Program Plan for all students which will include:
- Digital lessons
- Hard-copy enrichment learning packets
- Resources for parents
- Tips for structuring the school day
The district is exploring options to broadcast lessons through its cable partners.
More information on the remote learning plan will be released later this week, the superintendent said.
Mitchell says meal distribution programs will also continue throughout the closure as well as services for students with special learning needs.
