65 deaths in Indiana due to coronavirus

INDIANAPOLIS (FOX19) - An additional 409 Indiana residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19 for a total of 2,565 confirmed cases. The Indiana State Department of Health says 65 Hoosiers have died as a result of the virus.
The ISDH says the deaths occurred over multiple days and are reported based on when data are received.
The number of coronavirus cases and deaths will only continue to rise, State Health Commissioner Doctor Kristina Box said on Tuesday.
“We have a very long way to go till we reach the peak,” she said during a news conference.
The surge is starting, she said, but “in no way shape or form” are at the peak.
To date, 14,375 tests have been reported to the Indiana State Health Department, which is up from 13,373 on Tuesday.
Also Tuesday, Gov. Eric Holcomb extended a ban on in-dining customers for restaurants, bars and nightclubs until 11:59 p.m. April 6.
