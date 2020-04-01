DeWine credited by international media during coronavirus pandemic as ‘US governor who saw it early’

FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2019 file photo, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine speaks about his plans for the coming year during an interview at the Governor's Residence in Columbus. A new report is questioning the effectiveness of an expansion of electronic monitoring of inmates in Ohio. The 77-page report was presented Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 to DeWine's task force looking at how inmates are supervised after release. The report says there's limited evidence that the widespread use of GPS monitoring will reduce the rate at which ex-offenders commit new crimes or that it will enhance public safety. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) (Source: John Minchillo)