DeWine credited by international media during coronavirus pandemic as ‘US governor who saw it early’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is garnering international attention for his precise and preventative measures taken in the fight against the spread of the dangerous COVID-19.
The 73-year-old Republican Governor was recently profiled by BBC News in an article titled, “Coronavirus: The US governor who saw it coming early.”
DeWine, who has kept Ohioans informed about the coronavirus pandemic through daily briefings with Dr. Amy Acton dating back to the beginning of March, was one of the country’s first state leaders to take dramatic actions to limit the virus’ spread.
Some of the orders from DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Acton include:
- Statewide stay-at-home directive, which went into effect on March 23
- Statewide shutdown of public and private schools into May
- Postponing the primary election during the public health crisis
Since the arrival of the pandemic in Ohio, Gov. DeWine has made his priority clear, even if it means distancing himself from President Donald Trump: The health of the residents in his state is of the utmost importance.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the Ohio Department of Health confirmed as least 55 deaths from the coronavirus and 2,199 cases statewide.
