Driver seriously hurt in West End semi crash

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A driver was seriously hurt in a crash involving a semi tractor-trailer in the West End early Wednesday, Cincinnati police said.
The driver was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center and is in the Intensive Care Unit, according to police.
Officers responded to Bank Street and Winchell Avenue when a collision between the semi and a vehicle was reported about 5:30 a.m.
The crash blocked the intersection, as well as the ramp onto northbound Interstate 75.
The semi driver was not injured, according to police.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.