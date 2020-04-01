First 2 COVID-19 deaths reported in Hamilton County

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Hamilton County has suffered its first two deaths related to COVID-19.
The deaths were announced Monday afternoon by Hamilton County Public Health.
They comprise a man in his 60s with underlying health conditions and a man in his 50s also with underlying health conditions.
Health officials say they both contracted the virus through unknown sources.
“On behalf of all of Hamilton County, we express our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the patients who died,” Interim Hamilton County Health Commissioner Greg Kesterman said. “We are heartbroken and we extend our sympathies and support to all in Hamilton County and Ohio who are battling this illness. We will not release any identifiable information about the patients to respect privacy.”
Kesterman adds health officials are performing contact tracing on confirmed cases in an attempt to slow the spread of the virus.
“Staying at home and social distancing if you must go out are already having an effect on flattening the curve," he said.
Ohio currently has 2,547 cases of COVID-19 with 65 deaths, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.