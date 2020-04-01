Free photos for families during coronavirus crisis

COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - As we all are adjusting to the “new normal” of not seeing our family and friends the way we are accustomed to, a local couple is hoping to give people a reason to step outside their home, even if it’s only a few feet.
The Front Steps Project was started by a woman in Massachusetts. The project gets families to step outside their home for a quick photo shoot that lasts no more than five minutes.
Adam and Keli Spanier, who are professional wedding photographers, heard about the project and loved it so much, they decided to get involved.
The Northern Kentucky couple hopes to spread a little bit of joy through out neighborhoods by taking free pictures of families on their front steps, porch, or yard.
Families are encouraged to where their PJ’s , matching outfits, or whatever they are comfortable in.
The Spanier family says they usually visit anywhere between 50-70 families every other day through out different communities, all while keeping a safe distance on the sidewalk or curb.
“These families take a couple steps from their door and the light on their face, just to say hi there is another person and we are in this together,” said Adam Spanier.
The Spanier family is also encouraging families to give back if they have means to do so.
They hope people will donate to the non-profit, Go Pantry.
Here’s more information: https://www.gopantry.org/.
If you want the Spanier family to visit your neighborhood, visit: https://www.thespaniers.com/the-front-steps-project/?fbclid=IwAR2gSiJWJLPZM1xlM8XRxOe-eIKqX04Ga0E67xl5Yj7BY5pzr4RFwMicnY8.
