Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA
Indiana residents urged to continue to abide by virus order
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s health commissioner is urging Hoosiers to continue to adhere to the state’s stay-at-home order. Dr. Kristina Box warned Tuesday that while Indiana’s coronavirus cases have surged past 2,000, the state remains far from reaching its peak in cases. The Indiana State Department of Health announced Indiana’s number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 grew by 374 to 2,159, with 14 additional deaths increasing the state's total to 49. Box says the peak in cases is still to come and urges Hoosiers to continue to abide by Gov. Eric Holcomb’s statewide stay-at-home that took effect March 25.
SULLIVAN-DOWNTOWN FIRE
Investigators: Western Indiana fire intentionally set
SULLIVAN, Ind. (AP) — Investigators say a fire that destroyed a historic western Indiana building may have been intentionally set. The fire in the two-story commercial building in downtown Sullivan was reported shortly after 3 a.m. Monday.The Sullivan Daily Times reports Indiana State Fire Marshal investigators are asking anyone with information about the fire to call the Indiana Arson Hotline at (800) 382-4628. Callers may receive an award of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest. The building that was destroyed formerly housed a law office and had previously partially collapsed.
HOUSE FIRE-SIX DEAD
Family: Oldest of 6 killed in fire tried to save siblings
VEVAY, Ind. (AP) — Relatives of six siblings killed in a rural Indiana house say the oldest died trying to save the others. WCPO-TV and WXIX-TV report the family of 25-year-old Paige Ridener says she had moved back home to the Ohio River town of Vevay two weeks ago to help care for her siblings. The family says she “heroically passed away in one final act of selflessness, by bravely attempting to save those she loved.” The other siblings killed early Saturday were 15-year-old James, 13-year-old Jordan, 12-year-old Joshua, 11-year-old Emilee and 10-year-old Elizabeth. Police say the cause of the fire hasn't been determined.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-SPECIAL EDUCATION
Remote learning poses hurdles for students with disabilities
BOSTON (AP) — Schools across the U.S. are scrambling to find new ways to provide remote instruction to students with disabilities as instruction moves online amid the coronavirus pandemic. Schools are creating online lessons and looking for ways to provide physical therapy over video conference. But some schools say parents ultimately will have to play a big part in their children's schooling. The shift has strained some parents who are trying to keep up jobs while doubling as teachers for their children. Some students have lost access to expensive technology they use to communicate at school.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA ECONOMY
Indiana finances take a big blow from coronavirus crisis
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana's finances are taking a major hit from the coronavirus crisis, and it just remains to be seen how big of a hit it will be. Unemployment claims have skyrocketed with business and factory closings in the past couple weeks, along with less retail spending expected to mean a sizeable hit to sales tax revenue. Gov. Eric Holcomb says perhaps $1 billion will have to be spent from the state’s $2.3 billion in cash reserves to get through the budget year that ends June 30. The federal coronavirus economic relief package dedicates at least $1.25 billion to each state, but Indiana officials haven’t yet said how much they anticipate the state will receive.
SEVERE WEATHER-INDIANA
Indiana tornado cleanup continues with eye on virus safety
NEWBURGH, Ind. (AP) — Officials are keeping a watchful eye on homeowners and crews cleaning up after a weekend tornado swept a southwestern Indiana town to make sure they adhere to social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic. After Saturday's storm swept through the Ohio River town of Newburgh, cleanup crews descended on the area Sunday and again Monday as officials kept watch to ensure that they were not working too closely together. Warrick County's emergency management director, Dave Woolen, says officials are trying to make sure crews, homeowners and volunteers keep sufficient spacing between each other in keeping with public health advice during the pandemic.
BLUE CROSS-CEO
Anthem executive becomes next Blue Cross NC president, CEO
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina is hiring an executive from a major Blue Cross insurer in multiple states as its next president and CEO. Blue Cross NC announced on Monday that Tunde Sotunde will begin on June 1 after the trustee board picked him for the new jobs. Sotunde is a pediatrician who is currently president of the Medicaid unit of the government business division within Anthem Inc. He succeeds Patrick Conway, who resigned in September under pressure after a vehicle wreck and impaired-driving charge three months earlier. An interim CEO is currently in place.
HIGHER ED PANEL-STUDENT MEMBER
Applications open for student member of higher ed panel
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Commission for Higher Education is seeking applicants for a college student to serve on the panel. The student member will be appointed by Gov. Eric Holcomb and serve on the commission from July 1, 2020, through June 30, 2022. The student will be a full voting member of the 14-member commission. To qualify, the student may be a full- or part-time undergraduate or graduate student, must be enrolled through the spring 2022 semester at a state-supported school and live in the state of Indiana. Candidates must submit applications, letters of recommendation and a signed agreement to serve by April 17.