Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's impact from the coronavirus pandemic has worsened. Gov. Andy Beshear on Tuesday announced 114 new cases and seven more deaths linked to the illness. It was the highest-number of cases and deaths reported in a single day in the Bluegrass State. The governor braced the state for the potential for even worse days from the health crisis. Beshear initially said the state's death toll from the virus had risen by six, but midway through his press conference he announced an additional death. Kentucky's total coronavirus cases approached 600 and its death toll from the virus reached 18.