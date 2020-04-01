Police asking for help from parents enforcing Stay-at-Home order

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Norwood police say they’ve received reports from concerned citizens about juveniles in small groups not practicing safe social distancing.
Ohio is currently under a statewide stay-at-home order to prevent the further spread of COVID-19. The order prohibits gatherings of any size, anywhere in the state.
It’s a tough rule to follow, but it must be done, according to Gov. Mike DeWine, who issued the order March 22.
Now in response to those reports, Norwood police are urging parents to ensure that kids are staying home.
“We would ask the parents to enforce the state law for us," Lt. Ron Murphy said. "Hopefully the parents are being responsible for themselves, and they need to put the hammer down on these kids. I mean, it’s not safe.”
Mt. Healthy police have been dealing with a similar issue, according to a Facebook post. They say they’ve received calls related to disorderly juveniles in their community.
Murphy says if police catch a group of people not practicing safe social distancing, they could face charges.
“We really don’t want to charge people with a crime," Murphy explained. “We’re asking for compliance. We are giving warnings initially but as a juvenile, it is a misdemeanor of the second degree if you violate this order, so it is a pretty serious crime. I don’t think it would be something most juveniles would want on their record. I don’t think anybody would want it on their record.”
For right now, Ohio’s stay-at-home order is in effect until April 6, but DeWine recently indicated he might extend it.
No matter how long it last, police are urging not only juveniles but also adults to follow the order.
“Really, again, we just are begging people for compliance, because the quicker we can all start complying the quicker we can hopefully get through this problem," Murphy said.
