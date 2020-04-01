Police, firefighters delivering birthday parades for Blue Ash kids

BLUE ASH, Ohio (FOX19) - If you see and hear lights and sirens from the police and fire departments in your area don’t assume the worst because they might be spreading some joy.
Birthday parties are being canceled across Ohio because of the coronavirus pandemic, but the Blue Ash Police and Fire Departments are stepping up to make sure kids can still enjoy their big day.
With lights flashing and sirens blaring, officers and firefighters are delivering messages and parades to kids celebrating birthdays in Blue Ash.
If you are a resident of Blue Ash and your kid would enjoy having the Blue Ash Police Department and Fire Department drive by and deliver a happy birthday message, send an email to Blue Ash Police Chief Scott Noel at snoel@blueash.com.
Please include the date, time, and address.
