President Trump approves Ohio disaster declaration

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - President Donald Trump ordered federal assistance to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected in Ohio by COVID-19.
“Federal funding is available to State and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations for emergency protective measures,” the order says.
This funding will help with:
- Management, control and reduction of immediate threats to public health and safety.
- Emergency medical care.
- Medical sheltering (example: when existing facilities are reasonably forecasted to become overloaded in the near future and cannot accommodate needs).
- Purchase and distribution of food, water, ice, medicine, and other consumable supplies, to include personal protective equipment and hazardous material suits.
- Movement of supplies and persons.
- Security and law enforcement.
- Communications of general health and safety information to the public.
- Search and rescue to locate and recover members of the population requiring assistance.
- Reimbursement for state, tribe, territory and/or local government force account overtime costs, and more.
Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further assessments.
