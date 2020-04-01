President Trump approves Ohio disaster declaration

April 1, 2020 at 1:00 PM EDT - Updated April 1 at 1:00 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - President Donald Trump ordered federal assistance to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected in Ohio by COVID-19.

“Federal funding is available to State and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations for emergency protective measures,” the order says.

This funding will help with:

  • Management, control and reduction of immediate threats to public health and safety.
  • Emergency medical care.
  • Medical sheltering (example: when existing facilities are reasonably forecasted to become overloaded in the near future and cannot accommodate needs).
  • Purchase and distribution of food, water, ice, medicine, and other consumable supplies, to include personal protective equipment and hazardous material suits.
  • Movement of supplies and persons.
  • Security and law enforcement.
  • Communications of general health and safety information to the public.
  • Search and rescue to locate and recover members of the population requiring assistance.
  • Reimbursement for state, tribe, territory and/or local government force account overtime costs, and more.

Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further assessments.

