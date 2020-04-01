Cincinnati City Council to discuss drastic budget cuts in wake of COVID-19

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati City Council is set to meet Wednesday to discuss drastic cuts to the city’s budget in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
Mayor John Cranley and City Manager Patrick Duhaney announced earlier this week the city will furlough about 20 percent of its workforce, or 1,700 workers effective April 6.
Duhaney said he expects an estimated $80 million shortfall in the 2021 city budget.
Vice Mayor Christopher Smitherman also has proposed temporarily halting the streetcar.
City records show revenue from taxes, casinos and parking fees have gone into a free-fall due to the pandemic, which prompted a stay-at-home order from Gov. Mike DeWine.
Many businesses including restaurants, bars and retail stores, shut down, putting thousands out of work.
Ohio’s unemployment figures hit a 39-year low last week, the worst since the heat of the 1980s recession.
The city’s furlough decision, which was announced Monday, came from Duhaney’s office and does not require approval by city council.
Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld still called for Wednesday’s special council meeting to talk through the details.
Police officers and firefighters are not being laid off and 90 percent of sewer and water employees will remain on the job, the mayor said Monday. But some departments will lose more than half of their staff.
The mayor, city manager, assistant city managers and departments heads are cutting their pay by 10 percent to help make up the budget deficit.
Cranley was emotional Monday as he made the announcements with Duhaney. He vowed all employees would be brought back to work as soon as possible and stressed what was happening was not their faults.
Several council members including Sittenfeld, Jeff Pastor and Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney also are pledging to make budget cuts to their staff.
“My colleagues and I - and our staffs - will be taking pay-cuts immediately,” Sittenfeld said in a tweet.
Pastor tweeted: “In the face of these challenging times, I will be cutting my office budget by 5-10%. We are all in this together, and I am working diligently to locate and procure all resources I can to help our city beat this pandemic.”
Kearney released a statement Tuesday which said in part: “We’re all in this together. We’ll sacrifice together. Work together. Support each other together. And by all means, become victorious together in the days ahead.”
For public health reasons, the public is asked to join via CitiCable, not in-person at City Hall.
Sittenfeld said in a tweet Tuesday the public can send questions for him or other council members to ask city administrators to: pg.sittenfeld@cincinnat-oh.gov
