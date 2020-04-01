Third Cincinnati police officer tests positive for coronavirus

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A third Cincinnati police officer has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-quarantining, a CPD spokesman confirms.
The officer is not from District 3 where two others have tested positive.
CPD is not releasing which district the officer is in at this time, Lt. Steve Saunders said.
On Monday, Chief Eliot Isaac said both officers from District 3 are self-quarantining at home and are “in good spirits".
Chief Isaac said CPD was waiting for test results for another District 3 officer who has been self-quarantining due to a “presumed COVID-19 illness."
The District 3 facility was cleaned and sanitized after the first officer was identified, Isaac said.
CPD announced the facility had reopened Sunday and will remain in operation.
