WATCH LIVE: Gov. DeWine, health officials give update on state’s coronavirus response

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted, and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton are giving an update on the status of the coronavirus and the state’s response.
In Ohio, there are 65 confirmed coronavirus deaths and 2,547 confirmed cases. A total of 679 have been hospitalized and 29,191 people tested, DeWine said.
On Tuesday, Acton issued an order to create a statewide inventory of ventilators amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The order will allow machines to be redistributed from elective procedures to places that need them.
On Monday, DeWine extended the closure of all K-12 schools to May 1.
“There is the real possibility that our schools could stay closed longer than this, but we want to give parents and teachers as much notice and flexibility as we can," he said.
The governor’s previous order was set to expire on April 3.
Husted acknowledged the many people having problems getting a claim through the unemployment system and promised those will not miss out on days of benefits.
“So, for all of you who have had challenges with the unemployment systems, your voices are being heard and they’re being acted on. Even if you have trouble, your benefits will be backdated to the date that you became eligible,” he said. “I was assured that they are putting 180 new people in the call center - they must first be trained.”
DeWine said the state will have a new order in the next few days.
Here’s a current breakdown of coronavirus cases in Greater Cincinnati counties:
- Hamilton: 154
- Butler: 41
- Clermont: 11
- Warren: 23
- Clinton: 4
- Highland: 2
- Brown: 2
- Preble: 1
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.