Officials discuss financial impacts COVID-19 is having on Hamilton Co. budget

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Hamilton County Administrator Jeff Aluotto answered questions on the financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic is having on the county budget.
In Ohio, there are 55 confirmed coronavirus deaths and 2,199 confirmed cases. A total of 585 have been hospitalized and 29,191 people tested, DeWine said.
In Hamilton County, there are 124 confirmed COVID-19 cases, and so far no deaths.
During the briefing on Tuesday, Driehaus addresses whether there will be county furloughs and layoffs.
“The answer unfortunately is, nothing is off the table,” she said.
She pledges to keep basic services going.
County departments and other electeds are being asked to develop plans to implement a 20 percent budget reudction.
On Monday, DeWine extended the closure of all K-12 schools to May 1.
“There is the real possibility that our schools could stay closed longer than this, but we want to give parents and teachers as much notice and flexibility as we can," he said.
The governor’s previous order was set to expire on April 3.
DeWine said the state will have a new order in the next few days.
Here’s a current breakdown of coronavirus cases in Greater Cincinnati counties:
- Hamilton: 124
- Butler: 36
- Clermont: 10
- Warren: 21
- Clinton: 3
- Highland: 1
- Brown: 2
- Preble: 1
