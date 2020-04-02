Archdiocese extends suspension of Masses, liturgies past Easter

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Catholic Conference of Ohio has extended its temporary suspension of publicly celebrated Masses and liturgies through Sunday, May 3.
The conference is chaired by Archbishop Dennis Schnurr of the Archdiocese of Cincinnati, which had previously suspended in-person Masses and liturgies through Easter, which falls on April 12.
The Archdiocese explains its decision comes in accordance with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s own extension of the statewide Stay-at-Home order through May 1.
“Out of deep concern for the common good, as well as the physical and spiritual well-being of all the people of Ohio, the Catholic Bishops of Ohio have agreed once again to cooperate with the governor’s direction,” the Archdiocese said.
“To that end, the Catholic Bishops of Ohio extend the temporary suspension of all publicly celebrated Masses/liturgies at least through and including Sunday May 3rd.”
The Archdiocese is live-streaming daily and weekend Masses from the Cathedral of St. Peter in Chains downtown. Daily Mass is available at 8 a.m. Monday-Saturday and Sunday Mass is live-streamed in Spanish at 9:30 a.m. and English at 11 a.m.
“Please join us in praying for all who are suffering from the Coronavirus, for all health care workers and first responders, and for an easing of the anxiety and tension caused by this pandemic,” the Archdiocese said.
