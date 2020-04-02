Cincinnati Children’s employees test positive for coronavirus

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Employees at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center have tested positive for the coronavirus, a spokesperson confirms.
The hospital did not say how many employees are infected or what positions they hold at the hospital.
“Protected health information does not allow us to provide any further information,” Spokesperson Shannon Kettler said.
Cincinnati Children’s is conducting an investigation in accordance with CDC and public health guidelines, according to a news release.
People who may be at risk have been notified and given advice on next steps, Kettler said.
The hospital says numerous safety measures are in place to help protect employees, patients, and families and prevent the spread of the coronavirus including:
- Screening employees and visitors to prevent symptomatic people from entering our facilities.
- Testing patients and employees based on CDC guidelines.
- Enforcing social distancing throughout our facilities.
- Temporarily restricting research except for critical activities, except for research into COVID-19.
- Requiring employees who are sick to stay home and encouraging those who can work from home to do so.
On March 13, Children’s confirmed that an employee of a “key partner organization” had tested positive for COVID-19.
Kettler said the hospital immediately reached out to Butler County General Health District to determine which staff, patients and family members may be at risk.
Staff who came into close contact with the employee were quarantined at home, Kettler said.
Patients and families were notified as well.
