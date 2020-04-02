Clermont Co Public Health collecting donated PPE

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Clermont County Public Health is collecting donations of personal protective equipment in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Supplies are critically low across the country.
All donations collected will be redistributed to hospitals, healthcare facilities and local first responders.
They will be collecting donations until 2 p.m Thursday at Clermont County Public Health, 2275 Bauer Rd. in Batavia.
Some of the items that are needed are:
- N95 masks
- Face shields
- Disposable gowns
- Surgical masks
- Surgical masks with incorporated eye splash protection
- Hand sanitizer
- Disinfectant wipes
- Disinfectant sprays
- Vinyl gloves
The drop-off location will be a drive-through and will be exempt from the stay at home order.
If you have supplies that you would like to donate, but can’t make it during those times, you can call 513-732-7499 to make other arrangements.
