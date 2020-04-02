Coronavirus in NKY: ‘This is a serious and significant increase in cases’

FLORENCE, Ky. (FOX19) - There are 31 additional cases of COVID-19 in Northern Kentucky for a total of 72 cases, according to the Northern Kentucky Health Department.
There are 36 cases in Kenton County, 18 in Campbell, 16 in Boone, and 2 cases in Grant.
The health department says there have been three reported deaths.
“This is a serious and significant increase in cases in Northern Kentucky. I cannot stress it enough - The most crucial intervention for preventing the spread of COVID-19 is social distancing - staying home and away from other people,” District Director of Health Dr. Lynne Saddler said.
The health department says increasingly people with symptoms associated with the coronavirus are being evaluated by their health care provider through telehealth visits.
Even without a test, a health care provider can tell a patient if they think they have COVID-19.
According to the health department, if you have not been tested, but have been diagnosed with coronavirus by your health care provider, the instructions for care are the same.
Health officials say if you have mild symptoms, you must stay home, take fever-reducing medications and avoid others.
If symptoms become more serious, you should seek emergency care.
It’s also important that you tell people you have been in close contact with so they know they have been exposed to coronavirus and should monitor for symptoms, the health department says.
