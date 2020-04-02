Covington responds to growing coronavirus threat with Ambulance 5

COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - The city of Covington suddenly finds itself short eight first responders amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a city statement Tuesday, six police officers and two firefighters are currently self-isolating at home — four because they showed flu-like symptoms, four who lived with family members who showed-flu-like symptoms.
The four who showed symptoms were tested for COVID-19, the city says, but the results have been slow to come back.
“We’ve been waiting since March 21st to get one officer’s test results back,” Police Chief Rob Nader said. “That’s an incredibly long time to wait.”
The loss of those responders to active duty underscores the threat faced by all first responders as personal protective equipment dwindles and testing capacity struggles to keep up with demand.
“We’ve been vocal to anybody who will listen about the need for improvements in these areas,” Covington Mayor Joe Meyer said. “I can’t say enough good things about the incredible job our police officers and firefighters are doing to protect the public, but they in turn need us to stand up for them.”
Seeking to add protection to first responders as they contend with possible cases of COVID-19, Covington has created something of a virus-specific task force with an ambulance all its own.
Once a reserve ambulance in the city’s fleet, Ambulance 5 is now assigned to all runs involving patients whose symptoms suggest they might have the virus.
“By doing this, we can reduce the risk of exposure to other firefighters and stations as well as better protect the public,” Fire Chief Mark Pierce said.
A three-person crew assigned to the ambulance will remain the same during each 24 hour shift, Pierce explained, adding the crew will rotate daily.
The ambulance is dispatched once the Kenton County’s Emergency Communications Center verifies a caller’s symptoms track with those COVID-19.
If COVID-19 is determined to be a possibility, the ambulance crew will respond wearing hooded, full-length protective Tyvek protective suits.
“Nobody should be alarmed if this happens,” Pierce said. “The suits are just an additional layer of PPE - we just really need to protect our responders so they stay healthy enough to handle emergencies throughout the duration of this pandemic.”
