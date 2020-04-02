2 found shot dead in Middletown

2 found shot dead in Middletown
Middletown police are investigating after two people were found shot dead in a vehicle early Thursday. (Source: Pixabay)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | April 2, 2020 at 11:00 AM EDT - Updated April 2 at 11:04 AM

MIDDLETOWN (FOX19) - Two people were found shot dead in a car on a Middletown street Thursday morning, a city spokeswoman said.

The victims, a man and a woman, were discovered in a 2016 Hyundai on Euclid Street between Grand and Sherman avenues between 7 a.m. and 7:30 a.m., said city spokeswoman Shelby Quinlivan.

An investigation is underway.

Further details were not immediately available.

