Indiana COVID-19: Total cases break 3,000, another death in Franklin County

Coronavirus cases, deaths will continue to rise in Indiana, state health official says
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | April 2, 2020 at 10:34 AM EDT - Updated April 2 at 10:34 AM

INDIANAPOLIS (FOX19) - Reported Indiana coronavirus cases have surpassed 3,000, reaching 3,039, according to the state’s latest data released Thursday morning.

Reported deaths also increased by 16 to 78 total.

Franklin County reported an additional death since Wednesday.

Tri-State counties:

  • Franklin: 45 cases, 6 deaths
  • Ripley: 39 cases, 1 death
  • Dearborn: 22 cases, 1 death
  • Fayette: 11 cases, 2 deaths
  • Switzerland: 4 cases, 0 deaths
  • Ohio: 1 case, 0 deaths

To date, 16,285 tests have been reported to the Indiana State Health Department, up from 14,375 on Wednesday.

