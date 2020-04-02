Indiana COVID-19: Total cases break 3,000, another death in Franklin County

INDIANAPOLIS (FOX19) - Reported Indiana coronavirus cases have surpassed 3,000, reaching 3,039, according to the state’s latest data released Thursday morning.
Reported deaths also increased by 16 to 78 total.
Indiana now has 3,039 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Seventy-eight people have died in the state.
Franklin County reported an additional death since Wednesday.
Tri-State counties:
- Franklin: 45 cases, 6 deaths
- Ripley: 39 cases, 1 death
- Dearborn: 22 cases, 1 death
- Fayette: 11 cases, 2 deaths
- Switzerland: 4 cases, 0 deaths
- Ohio: 1 case, 0 deaths
To date, 16,285 tests have been reported to the Indiana State Health Department, up from 14,375 on Wednesday.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.