Indiana K-12 schools to remain closed for rest of school year

INDIANAPOLIS (FOX19) - Governor Eric J. Holcomb signed an executive order requiring all K-12 schools in Indiana to provide remote learning for the rest of the 2019-2020 school year.
“Students are the future of our state and teachers are the heart of our schools,” Gov. Holcomb said. “While COVID-19 is impacting every classroom, our teachers, administrators, school board members and school staff are going to extraordinary levels to deliver quality learning to students all across our state, even while school buildings are closed. We’ll continue to do everything we can to empower educators and parents, while protecting students’ health.”
Gov. Holcomb said schools must continue to provide instruction via remote learning until they complete either:
- 160 instructional days or
- At least 20 additional days of remote learning between April 2 and the end of the school year. If a school completes 20 days and falls short of the required 160 instructional days, the Indiana Department of Education can waive the difference.
All K-12 schools will need to submit a plan for review and approval by IDOE by April 17.
The governor also outlined the requirements for issuing diplomas for students who are to graduate in 2020:
- Has met all of the course and credit requirements for the specific diploma designation based on a combination of high school credits earned prior to and the course in which a student was enrolled as of March 19, when the governor issued the statewide school closure.
- Meets any virtual or remote learning participation requirements established by the governing body of the local school corporation in response to the statewide school closure order issued by the governor.
- Meets any additional graduation requirements established by the governing body of the local school corporation prior to the school closure order issued by the governor.
The executive order also extends teacher licenses expiring between March 1, 2020, and Aug. 31, 2020, until Sept. 1, 2020.
