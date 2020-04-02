Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

AP-US-OPIOID-CRISIS-LAWSUITS
Judge dismisses pharmacies' lawsuit against physicians
CLEVELAND (AP) — A federal judge in Cleveland has dismissed an effort by pharmacy chains to shift their liability for the opioid crisis to unnamed Ohio physicians and practitioners who wrote the painkiller prescriptions pharmacists filled. U.S. District Judge Dan Polster ruled Tuesday that the lawsuits filed by Cuyahoga and Summit counties aren't tied to prescribing practices but focus on the lack of systems and policies the pharmacies had in place to stop the illegal diversion of painkillers. Polster is overseeing more than 2,000 opioid-related lawsuits from across the country. The counties' trial on its claims against the pharmacy chains is scheduled for November.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-OHIO
Ohio woman who lost 3 family members urges people stay home
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A central Ohio woman whose brother, mother and father died this week of coronavirus pleaded for people to stay at home and follow social distancing guidelines. President Donald Trump has issued a disaster declaration for Ohio and ordered federal help for state and local recovery efforts. The state Health Department said it's received the personal protective equipment from the national stockpile, but said it's still not enough. Health Director Dr. Amy Acton ordered hospitals that don't do their own testing to send tests to labs used by the state to speed up results.
ALLIGATOR ALTERCATION
Officers find an alligator while responding to robbery
COLUMBUS (AP) — Columbus Police discovered a live alligator while responding to an alleged robbery involving a gun and an Xbox. The Columbus Dispatch reports that a caller reported a man with a gun in a dispute over the return of a Microsoft Xbox Monday afternoon. Police arrested the man and charged him with a parole violation and a felony weapons charge. Officers say they found the 3 to 4 feet alligator in an aquarium in a closet while searching the home. The woman, who lived in the apartment where the dispute took place, admitted to authorities that the alligator was hers and that she did not have the proper permit.
OFFICER-SUSPECT SHOT
Ohio officer, armed suspect both wounded in confrontation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A confrontation between police and an armed suspect in Ohio's capital city ended with the suspect and an officer both shot and wounded. But authorities say both are expected to survive. The shooting in Columbus occurred shortly after 3 a.m. Wednesday on South Ohio Avenue, when officers responded to reports of shots fired. When they arrived, the officers heard more shots. After confronting the suspect, officers chased him into a nearby alley, where the shooting occurred. The wounded officer and suspect were both taken to the hospital, where the suspect underwent surgery and was listed in critical condition. The officer was in stable condition.
VICE SQUAD INVESTIGATED-CHARGES
2 ex-vice squad officers face violating civil rights charges
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Two former vice squad officers in Ohio's capital city have been charged with civil rights violations based on their alleged actions at city strip clubs. The federal indictment made public Tuesday accuses Steven Rosser of arranging to have a strip club employee arrested on a false charge of making a threat. Rosser and Whitney Lancaster are also charged with searching a strip club owner and his vehicle without probable cause. The officers are also accused of double-billing the city for special duty work. Lancaster does not yet have an attorney. Rosser's attorney declined to comment.
FATAL HOUSE FIRE-SPRINGFIELD
Woman, dog killed, 4 people hurt in house fire
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — A fast-moving fire that roared through a western Ohio home has killed a woman and a dog and injured four other people. The fire in Springfield was reported around 7 a.m. Wednesday, when a Clark County sheriff’s deputy who was on his way to work saw the flames and notified authorities. The woman's body was found shortly after the fire was extinguished, and her name has not been released. Authorities say rhe four injured people also lived in the home. They were being treated at a hospital for minor injuries. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
WRONGFUL CONVICTION-LAWSUIT
Wrongfully convicted man says police withheld evidence
CLEVELAND (AP) — A man who spent nearly 15 years in prison for a murder he didn't commit says in a lawsuit that Cleveland police detectives and supervisors withheld evidence at trial that would have proven his innocence. Forty-year-old Ru-El Sailor filed the lawsuit late last week in federal court in Cleveland. Sailor was convicted of aggravated murder and other charges in 2003. He was exonerated in 2018 after the Conviction Integrity Unit for the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office opened a new investigation and found Sailor wasn't present when Omar Clark was killed during an argument over a marijuana cigarette laced with PCP.
SCHOOL DISTRICT-GUNS LAWSUIT
Court: Ohio school workers must have training to carry guns
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (AP) — A state appeals court in Ohio has overruled a lower court decision allowing some employees at a school district where a school shooting occurred to carry concealed weapons. The Journal-News reports the 12th District Court of Appeals in Middletown ruled Monday that state law requires anyone who carries firearms in Ohio school buildings must have the same training police officers receive. The Madison Local Schools sought to allow employees with concealed carry permits and active shooter training to be armed after a 14-year-old student shot and wounded two classmates in 2016.
BULLETS INTO HOME-GIRLS HIT
Police: Bullets enter Ohio home, wound 2 girls on couch
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police say gunfire outside an Ohio home sent bullets into the residence and wounded two young girls sitting on a couch in their living room. Columbus police say the gunfire reported just after 11:30 p.m. Monday outside a home on the city's south side sent rounds into the home and struck the 8- and 11-year-old girls in their arms. Police say the victims were taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital, where they were reported in stable condition. No arrests were immediately reported. Police were checking with neighbors for surveillance footage and asked anyone with information to contact detectives or Ohio Crime Stoppers.
BODIES IDENTIFIED AFTER DECADES
Authorities ID bodies of 2 women found dead decades ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say they've identified two women who were found dead in separate cases in central Ohio more than two decades ago. Dr. Anahi Ortiz is coroner in Franklin County. Ortiz says the women were identified after their descriptions were matched with missing people through a national missing persons database. Officials say 52-year-old Karen Kaye Frank died outside a former supper club in Columbus in 1999, likely of natural causes. The body of a woman found in 1998 in Columbus was identified as Turina Jefferies of Philadelphia. No cause of death was given.