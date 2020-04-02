More NKY deaths reported following Wednesday’s surge in cases

FLORENCE, Ky. (FOX19) - Northern Kentucky now has five reported deaths related to COVID-19, according to the Northern Kentucky Health Department.
Two additional deaths were reported Thursday -- a Grant County resident over 70 years old and a Kenton County resident overB0 years old.
Both individuals had underlying health conditions, the departments says.
Fifteen additional cases were reported Thursday, bringing Northern Kentucky’s total to 87, according to NKYHD.
“At this time, the single most important thing you can do is to stay healthy at home,” District Health Director Lynn Saddler, MD, said. “By staying healthy at home, we are preventing the spread of COVID-19 and protecting those who are working so hard to serve us and those we love.”
The department reported 31 additional cases of the virus Wednesday in an increase officials called “serious and significant.”
