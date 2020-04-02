Nationwide ‘Let There Be Light’ event spreads message of hope and love

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Across the country, people came together on Wednesday night by placing candles and luminaries outside to show support for those still working during the coronavirus pandemic.
The name of the nationwide event was “Let There Be Light.” It was designed to honor workers on the front lines of the pandemic.
The event started as an idea on Facebook, then spread on social media.
“It is similar to me to 9/11, the day after 9/11 where everybody put their flags out, so it really just shows support, support for everyone involved," Kathy Jung, who participated in the event, said.
On Wednesday, starting at 7 p.m., people across the Tri-State placed candles, luminaries and other forms of light outside of their home.
The goal, participants said, was to send a message of love, strength and hope to doctors, nurses, first responders and anyone who is facing COVID-19 head on.
Jung says she did it to show support.
“I can’t imagine how the physicians who are on the front line are feeling, day after day, not seeing their families, so this is just a little something we can do,” Jung said.
Ruth Phillips of Fairfield Township says for her, it is a way of saying thank you.
“My husband and I are both 83, and we could be needing them at any moment, and it’s great to know that they’re there, and I know that it hurts their families for them to be on call at all times, and I appreciate it," Phillips said.
From Sharonville to Fairfield Township to Monfort Heights, neighbors all over the Tri-State lit up their homes on Wednesday.
It was a way for hundreds of people to stand united, even while forced to stay apart.
“I hope it fills their heart with the love that we have for them, the support that we are trying to show them, and the blessings that we are sending their way because they need it," Jung said.
It is not clear if another “Let Their Be Light” event will take place in the near future.
